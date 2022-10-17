 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in York, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

