Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in York, NE

Today's temperature in York will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.