Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in York, NE

Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 10:00 AM CDT.