Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. W…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in York. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
For the drive home in York: Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temp…
York people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luck…
This evening's outlook for York: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s tomorr…