Temperatures will be warm Saturday in York. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2022 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
With low humidity and strong winds, brushfires could start and spread very easily today and tomorrow. Another cold front is moving in as well. Here's how windy it will get and how much we'll cool.
A cold front is going to scrape southeastern Nebraska today bringing a cool down and showers for some, but not for all. When will we catch a break from the wind? Here's your full weekend forecast.
Warm and dry during the day Tuesday, but a good chance of rain tonight as a cold front works over the area. Temps are going down for Wednesday, but winds are going up. Get all the details here.
It's going to be another very windy day for all of Nebraska and western Iowa Thursday and the high fire danger continues as well. Track winds and temperatures through Saturday in our updated forecast.
Chilly start, but warm this afternoon! Temperatures look to climb even more for Tuesday before showers and storms make a comeback. Find out how much we'll warm and when rain is most likely here.
Today's temperature in York will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
This evening in York: Mainly clear skies. Low near 35F. N winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in York. T…
For the drive home in York: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. York people will see …
This evening in York: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Tuesday. It should reach…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…