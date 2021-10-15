Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. W…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in York. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luck…
This evening's outlook for York: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s tomorr…