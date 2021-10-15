 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in York, NE

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

