Today's temperature in York will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2022 in York, NE
