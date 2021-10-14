 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2021 in York, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2021 in York, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CDT until THU 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News