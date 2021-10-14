Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CDT until THU 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2021 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Monday in York. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luck…
This evening's outlook for York: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s tomorr…