York people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from THU 1:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2022 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
After a chilly Friday, get ready for a cold Friday night. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 1am until 9am Saturday. See how low temps will go and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
Warm and dry during the day Tuesday, but a good chance of rain tonight as a cold front works over the area. Temps are going down for Wednesday, but winds are going up. Get all the details here.
With low humidity and strong winds, brushfires could start and spread very easily today and tomorrow. Another cold front is moving in as well. Here's how windy it will get and how much we'll cool.
Chilly start, but warm this afternoon! Temperatures look to climb even more for Tuesday before showers and storms make a comeback. Find out how much we'll warm and when rain is most likely here.
Drought that dried out large parts of the U.S., Europe and China this summer was made 20 times more likely by climate change, a study says.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Yo…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. York people will see temperatures in the 60s tomo…
York's evening forecast: Clear. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for t…
A strong cold front will bring much cooler temperatures to the area today. Rain chance returns Friday. See how long the rain will stick around and how cold Friday night will be in our latest forecast.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…