 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2021 in York, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2021 in York, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

York people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News