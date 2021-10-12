 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2021 in York, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2021 in York, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in York. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News