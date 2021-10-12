Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in York. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2021 in York, NE
