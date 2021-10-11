Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2021 in York, NE

Temperatures will be warm Monday in York. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.