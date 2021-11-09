Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2021 in York, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.