Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! York could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2022 in York, NE
