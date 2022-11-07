Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2022 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Still warm today, but get ready for a big temperature change Friday thanks to our next cold front. Showers and storms look likely Thursday night and Friday as well. Get all the details here.
Cold and breezy Friday. Off and on rain expected as well. As temps continue to drop tonight, rain will transition to snow. See how much is expected and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
Strong winds expected this afternoon with gusts around 45 mph. Still warm today and Thursday, but a cold front Thursday night will be cooling us down and bringing rain back to the area.
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
It won't be feeling like the first day of November this afternoon! High temps will be 20 degrees warmer than usual. Get ready for the wind to ramp up in a big way on Wednesday. Full details here.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We'll s…
For the drive home in York: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. York folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast…
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
This evening in York: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 56F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Thursday, …