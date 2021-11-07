York people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2021 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
- Updated
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
York people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degre…
York temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 deg…
Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. The York area…
This evening in York: Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in York will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a…
Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 deg…
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.
York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Periods of…