Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in York, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest.