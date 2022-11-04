York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in York, NE
