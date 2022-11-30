Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2022 in York, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.