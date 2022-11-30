Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2022 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for much of Nebraska and western Iowa today as freezing rain, sleet, and snow move over. Find out how much will fall and when it will all end here.
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.
York temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Thursday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees today. Rain is ex…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix…
For the drive home in York: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tempe…
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.