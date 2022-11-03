 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2022 in York, NE

Today's temperature in York will be warm. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

