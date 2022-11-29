It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 3:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2022 in York, NE
