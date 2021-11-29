Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2021 in York, NE

York people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies today. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.