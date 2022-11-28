 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2022 in York, NE

York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

