Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2021 in York, NE

York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

