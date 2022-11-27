 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the York News-Times is partnering with Fremont Contract Carriers who will sponsor 375 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in York, NE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News