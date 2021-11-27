York folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2021 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Planning your Thanksgiving travel — or your post-turkey hike? Midwest Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner shares what to expect from the holiday weekend weather.
Tonight's weather conditions in York: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect…
For the drive home in York: A few clouds from time to time. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We'll see s…
York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, York temperatures will reach the 50's tomo…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 26F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Look…
York people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions a…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…