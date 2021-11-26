York people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2021 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Planning your Thanksgiving travel — or your post-turkey hike? Midwest Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner shares what to expect from the holiday weekend weather.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for t…
York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
For the drive home in York: A few clouds from time to time. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We'll see s…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We will see a mix o…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 26F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Look…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
For the drive home in York: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s tomor…