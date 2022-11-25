 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2022 in York, NE

York temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

