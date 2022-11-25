York temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2022 in York, NE
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
After unusually cold weather last week, temperatures are finally starting to rise. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.
🎧 We continue our winter weather discussion with Dave Robinson from the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.
