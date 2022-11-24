Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2022 in York, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Thursday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.