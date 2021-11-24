 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2021 in York, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

