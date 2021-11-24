Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2021 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect per…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. It…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We will see a mix o…
For the drive home in York: A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the …
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 26F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Look…
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.