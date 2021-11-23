Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2021 in York, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.