Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2020 in York, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!