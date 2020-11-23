 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2020 in York, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2020 in York, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News