Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2020 in York, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.