York folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2022 in York, NE
A few snow flurries around Thursday morning as a cold front works over us. By early Friday morning, feels like temperatures will be around zero degrees. Will it get any worse? Find out here.
High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 20s today, but it won't feel any warmer than the teens. Exceptionally cold Friday night as well. Find out when temperatures will return to normal here.
After unusually cold weather last week, temperatures are finally starting to rise. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
Just as cold today as yesterday, but more wind, so feeling colder. Just as we try to warm up, another cold front will slam us Thursday. Thursday night wind chills will be brutal. Check them out here.
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Expect clear ski…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. We will see clear…
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
🎧 We continue our winter weather discussion with Dave Robinson from the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.
The snow has departed the area, but the cold temperatures aren't going anywhere. Wind chills no higher than the upper 20s today. Find out what it's going to feel like tonight and Wednesday here.