 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2021 in York, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2021 in York, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News