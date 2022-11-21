 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2022 in York, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

