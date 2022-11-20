 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2022 in York, NE

York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

