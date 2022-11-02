Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2022 in York, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.