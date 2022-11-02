 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2022 in York, NE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News