Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in York, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Tuesday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.