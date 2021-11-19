Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2021 in York, NE

York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.