Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2021 in York, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest.