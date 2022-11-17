 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2022 in York, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 9-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

