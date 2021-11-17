 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2021 in York, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Wednesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

