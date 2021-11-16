 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2021 in York, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2021 in York, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

York will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News