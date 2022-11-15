It will be a cold day in York, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Get ready for a remarkably warm and windy Wednesday. Dry during the day, but showers and storms will return late tonight and temperatures will tumble for Thursday. Here's the latest information.
Temperatures are tumbling across the area this morning with rain around as well. Find out when the rain chance will come to an end and how cold it's going to feel today, tonight, and Friday here.
Scattered snow showers along a cold front today. With the front temporarily stalling, some are going to see more snow than others. See when snow is most likely and how much is expected here.
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
Not only are temps well below normal today, windy conditions are making it feel even colder. An exceptionally cold Friday night is expected as well. Here's what's in store for the rest of the weekend.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. A 11-degree low is forecasted. We w…
York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Today's temperature in York will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…