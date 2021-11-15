Today's temperature in York will be warm. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2021 in York, NE
