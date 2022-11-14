Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in York, NE

York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.