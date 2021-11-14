Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2021 in York, NE

York temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.