Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in York, NE
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
