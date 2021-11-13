 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in York, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

