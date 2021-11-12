Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2021 in York, NE

It will be a cold day in York, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in York, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.