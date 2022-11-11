Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in York, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. A 11-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.